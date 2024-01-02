Mark Mitchell and Jared McCain boost No. 14 Duke past Syracuse 86-66

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DURHAM, N.C. — Mark Mitchell scored 18 of his career-high 21 points in the first half and Jared McCain finished with 18 points to lead No. 14 Duke over Syracuse 86-66 on Tuesday night. Jeremy Roach's 17 points and Tyrese Proctor's 14 points were a boost from Duke's backcourt. Kyle Filipowski posted all 12 of his points in the second half as the Blue Devils increased their winning streak to five games. Maliq Brown had 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Judah Mintz added 18 points for Syracuse, which was 4-for-16 on 3-pointers and committed 17 turnovers.

