Broome leads No. 25 Auburn to 88-68 win over Penn with 24 points, 12 boards

By John Zenor, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:03 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:17 p.m.

 
AUBURN, Ala. — Johni Broome had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 25 Auburn to an 88-68 victory over Penn. The Tigers built a 51-32 halftime lead and won their sixth straight game, one day after entering the Top 25 for the first time this season. Chad Baker-Mazara had a season-high 16 points and K.D. Johnson scored 13, both off the bench. Broome, who was 4 of 22 from 3-point range coming into the game, went 3 for 4 and made a pair in the first three minutes. Sam Brown led Penn with 20 points.

John Zenor

