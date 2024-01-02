Marcus Domask scores 32 points, No. 9 Illinois dominates Northwestern 96-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Marcus Domask scored 32 points and had a team-high six assists to lead No. 9 Illinois to a 96-66 win over Northwestern in the Illini's second game without suspended star Terrance Shannon Jr. Justin Harmon had 20 points, Quincy Guerrier scored 14 and Coleman Hawkins had 13 for the Illini, who never trailed, led by as many as 33 points, and shot 63% from the field. Domask was 11 of 15 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line. Boo Buie led the Wildcat with 20 points. Ty Berry, in his 100th career game for Northwestern, had 14 points.

