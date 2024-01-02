Nikolaj Ehlers scores in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets top the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers and Morgan Barron scored in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 to extend their point streak to nine games. Winnipeg improved to 7-0-2 during the surge. The point streak matches a franchise record set in December 2005 by the Atlanta Thrashers. Neal Pionk and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Jets, and Vladislav Namestnikov contributed three assists. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, and Steven Stamkos also scored. The Lightning have lost three of their past four games.

