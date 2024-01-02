Nikolaj Ehlers scores in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets top the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:05 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:00 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers and Morgan Barron scored in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 to extend their point streak to nine games. Winnipeg improved to 7-0-2 during the surge. The point streak matches a franchise record set in December 2005 by the Atlanta Thrashers. Neal Pionk and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Jets, and Vladislav Namestnikov contributed three assists. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, and Steven Stamkos also scored. The Lightning have lost three of their past four games.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  