Gilgeous-Alexander scores 36 as Thunder top league-leading Celtics for 5th straight win

By Cliff Brunt, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:49 p.m.

 
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 127-123 for their fifth straight win and eighth in nine games. Josh Giddey added 23 points for the Thunder. Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points and Jayson Tatum had 30 for the Celtics. Boston had won six straight and 11 of 12. During their recent stretch, the Thunder have beaten defending champion Denver twice, ended the Los Angeles' Clippers win streak at nine, beaten Minnesota by 23 and now topped Boston.

