Guhle, Harris lead the way as Canadiens cool off Stars 4-3

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:34 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:47 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DALLAS — Kaiden Guhle and Jordan Harris added to Montreal's NHL-leading 30 goals from defensemen and Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots as the Canadiens held off the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens. Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist while Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves. Dallas, coming off an eight-goal performance on Sunday night, scored its fastest opening goal of the season at 11 seconds but trailed 2-1 after one period.

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  