Guhle, Harris lead the way as Canadiens cool off Stars 4-3

DALLAS — Kaiden Guhle and Jordan Harris added to Montreal's NHL-leading 30 goals from defensemen and Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots as the Canadiens held off the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens. Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist while Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves. Dallas, coming off an eight-goal performance on Sunday night, scored its fastest opening goal of the season at 11 seconds but trailed 2-1 after one period.

