Predators blank Blackhawks 3-0 behind Nyquist, O'Reilly, Saros

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O'Reilly each had a goal an an assist, Juuse Saros made 21 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0. Luke Evangelista also scored for Nashville, which has won two straight and improved to 3-0 against Chicago this season. Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped five of six. Saros' shutout was his second of the season and 22nd of his career. Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard was held without a point for just the second time in his last eight games.

×

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics NHL National Sports