Mangiapane, Huberdeau score as Flames beat Wild 3-1

By Tyler Mason, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:27 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:39 p.m.

 
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Mangiapane and Jonathan Huberdeau scored first-period goals for Calgary, and Blake Coleman added an empty-netter as the Flames held on to beat the short-handed Minnesota Wild 3-1. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves in net to earn the win. Pat Maroon put the Wild on the board with his first goal since Nov. 30 to make it 2-1 in the second. Minnesota remains without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, who was injured Saturday against Winnipeg. Goalie Filip Gustavsson and forward Vinni Lettieri were both placed on injured reserve with lower-body injuries.

