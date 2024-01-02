Mangiapane, Huberdeau score as Flames beat Wild 3-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Mangiapane and Jonathan Huberdeau scored first-period goals for Calgary, and Blake Coleman added an empty-netter as the Flames held on to beat the short-handed Minnesota Wild 3-1. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves in net to earn the win. Pat Maroon put the Wild on the board with his first goal since Nov. 30 to make it 2-1 in the second. Minnesota remains without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov, who was injured Saturday against Winnipeg. Goalie Filip Gustavsson and forward Vinni Lettieri were both placed on injured reserve with lower-body injuries.

×

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics NHL National Sports