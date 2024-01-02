No. 18 Baylor christens new arena with 98-79 win over Cornell

WACO, Texas — Ja'Kobe Walter scored 23 points, fellow freshman Yves Missi added 16 while making all eight of his shots and 18th-ranked Baylor christened the brand-new Foster Pavilion with a 98-79 victory over Cornell. Missi scored the first points in Baylor's new home when the 7-footer from Cameroon made a short jumper 30 seconds into the game. RayJ Dennis had 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Bears. Baylor won 401 games over 35 years at the Ferrell Center. Nazir Williams had 17 points to lead Cornell. Isaiah Gray and Chris Manon each had 12 points.

