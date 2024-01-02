Ovechkin scores as Washington uses fast start to beat Crosby and Penguins 4-3

By Dan Scifo, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:26 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:27 p.m.

 
PITTSBURGH — Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal during Washington's fast start, and the Capitals beat Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. Ovechkin and Crosby faced off for the 67th time in the regular season. Crosby finished with a goal and an assist, but Washington held on after racing out to a 4-0 lead. It was the 10th time that Ovechkin and Crosby scored in the same game, and first since a Capitals win on Nov. 7, 2018. Martin Fehervary, Tom Wilson and Beck Malenstyn also scored for Washington, which had dropped four in a row. Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves.

