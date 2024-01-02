Pelicans roll to wire-to-wire, lopsided victory over reeling Nets

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 16 points, Herb Jones added 14 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the Brooklyn Nets 112-85 for their third straight victory and eighth in 11 games. Jose Alvarado scored 13 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans opened the game on a 9-0 run, never trailed and led by as many as 32 points. The Nets shot a season-worst 35.7% while losing their fourth straight. Brooklyn's Cam Thomas entered the game averaging a team-leading 22.4 points but missed all 11 of his shots and did not score. Cameron Johnson led the Nets with 17 points.

