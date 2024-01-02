Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes rout Rangers 6-1

NEW YORK — Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 6-1 on Tuesday for their fourth-straight win. Former Ranger Brady Skjei added three assists for the surging Hurricanes and Jack Drury, Jordan Martinook, Jalen Chatfield and Michael Bunting also scored as Carolina improved to 7-1-3 in their last 11 games. Svechnikov has points in five straight games, including six goals. Chris Kreider scored the lone goal for the Rangers who lost their first game of 2024 after splitting two road games in Florida to conclude 2023.

