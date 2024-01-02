Ryan Flaherty hired as bench coach on manager Craig Counsell's first staff with the Chicago Cubs

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Ryan Flaherty is the new bench coach on manager Craig Counsell's first staff with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have announced their major league staff, which includes 10 returning coaches from last year. Counsell was hired by Chicago in November, replacing David Ross in a surprise move. The newcomers include bullpen coach Darren Holmes and major league field coordinator Mark Strittmatter. John Mallee, who served as the Cubs' hitting coach from 2015-17, is an assistant hitting coach after spending last season as Triple-A Iowa's hitting coach. Pat Murphy had been Counsell's longtime bench coach in Milwaukee, but he was promoted to manager after Counsell departed.

