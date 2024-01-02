James van Riemsdyk has a goal, 2 assists to lead Bruins over Blue Jackets 4-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLUMBUS, Ohio — James van Riemsdyk scored on a power play and added two assists, lifting the Boston Bruins over the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 and extending their win streak to four games. Kevin Shattenkirk, Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic added goals, and Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots to win the rubber match in the team's three-game season series. Kent Johnson scored and Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for Columbus, which has lost two in a row and five of its last six. The Blue Jackets sit last in the Metropolitan Division.

