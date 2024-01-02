Joel Embiid returns with seventh career triple-double in 76ers' rout of Chicago Bulls

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a sprained right ankle and Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 110-97 on Tuesday night. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 16 points. Andre Drummond had 11 points, 17 rebounds for the Bulls. The 76ers returned home from a 2-2 road trip. Embiid missed all four games. One of the games was a 13-point loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Embiid's return instead meant another blowout win at home.

