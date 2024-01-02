Georgia 2-time Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers announces plans to enter NFL draft

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:35 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia junior tight end Brock Bowers, who led the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving yards despite missing four games, has confirmed his plans to enter the NFL draft. Bowers announced his decision on social media. Bowers led Georgia with 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns. He initially missed only two games after having surgery for a high ankle sprain but ultimately missed two more games, including the Bulldogs' 63-3 rout of No. 4 Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Georgia junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey also announced his plans to enter the NFL draft.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  