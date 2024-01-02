Georgia 2-time Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers announces plans to enter NFL draft

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia junior tight end Brock Bowers, who led the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving yards despite missing four games, has confirmed his plans to enter the NFL draft. Bowers announced his decision on social media. Bowers led Georgia with 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns. He initially missed only two games after having surgery for a high ankle sprain but ultimately missed two more games, including the Bulldogs' 63-3 rout of No. 4 Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Georgia junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey also announced his plans to enter the NFL draft.

