Bacot reaches 2,000 points as No. 8 North Carolina pulls away from Pitt in a 70-57 win

By Will Graves, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:31 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:29 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PITTSBURGH — Armando Bacot had 16 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis added 15 points and four assists, and No. 8 North Carolina pulled away from Pittsburgh 70-57. The Tar Heels used Davis' shot-making and their size advantage to muscle their way past the Panthers. North Carolina outrebounded Pitt 51-41 and had a 15-1 advantage in second-chance points to beat Pitt for just the second time in their last seven meetings. Bub Carrington led the Panthers with 20 points and Jaland Lowe added 10 but senior forward Blake Hinson was held to 11 points — eight below his average — on 4-of-16 shooting as Pitt lost its second straight.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Will Graves

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  