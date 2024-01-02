Andrew Carr makes a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left to help Wake Forest beat Boston College 84-78

BOSTON — Hunter Sallis scored 21 points, Andrew Carr made a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left and Wake Forest beat Boston College 84-78. Wake Forest (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won eight straight for the first time since winning 16 in a row in the 2008-09 season. Wake Forest led 77-67 with 3:24 left. But Claudell Harris Jr. scored 10 of Boston College's next 11 points, capped by a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:07 left to get the Eagles within 79-78. Kevin Miller dribbled down the clock and drew the attention of three defenders in the lane before passing it out to a wide-open Carr in the corner for a 3-pointer. Cameron Hildreth sealed it by stealing Boston College's inbound pass and making a layup with 9.3 seconds left.

