No. 21 Wisconsin uses strong 2nd half to beat Iowa 83-72 for 3rd straight win

MADISON, Wis. — Tyler Wahl scored 19 points, Steven Crowl had a double-double and No. 21 Wisconsin beat Iowa 83-72. Wisconsin pulled away after the game was tied at halftime by shooting 58.3% over the last 20 minutes. The Badgers won their third straight. AJ Storr had 16 points and Max Klesmit finished with 15 for Wisconsin. Crowl added 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Tony Perkins scored 25 points and Owen Freeman had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Iowa.

