No. 17 Florida Atlantic pulls away late, tops East Carolina 79-64 in American opener

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin each scored 20 points and No. 17 Florida Atlantic shook off a slow start to defeat East Carolina 79-64 on Tuesday night in the Owls' debut American Athletic Conference game. Bryan Greenlee scored 13 off the bench and Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls (11-3, 1-0). FAU went on a 14-0 run in the closing minutes, turning a two-point lead into a 16-point edge with 30 seconds left. Brandon Johnson scored 15 for East Carolina (7-7, 0-1), while Quentin Diboundje scored 13 (before departing with a lower extremity injury with 5:31 remaining) and RJ Felton scored 12 for the Pirates, who missed their last eight shots.

×

Most recent College stories

Related topics College National Sports