Zakai Zeigler scores 17 to lead No. 5 Tennessee over Norfolk State 87-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points and had four assists to lead No. 5 Tennessee past Norfolk State 87-50. Dalton Knecht scored 15 and Tobe Awaka collected 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Volunteers won their sixth straight game and 10th straight home game dating to last season. Tennessee connected on 12 3-pointers in the rout. The Spartans were led by Jamarii Thomas with 15 points and Christian Ings with 10. The Vols scored the last 18 points of the half to take a 43-18 lead at the break.

