No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins' 19-game home winning streak

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Zach Edey had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 1 Purdue cruised past Maryland 67-53 to snap the Terrapins' 19-game home winning streak. The Boilermakers won their sixth straight, having little difficulty with this offensively challenged Maryland team. Purdue hadn't won at Maryland since 2017. Although the Terps hung tough defensively for a while, they couldn't overcome shooting woes that have made this season a disappointment so far. The Boilermakers took an 8-0 lead and forced Maryland to take an early timeout. The Terps managed only 19 points in the first half and trailed by 13 at the break.

