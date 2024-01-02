No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins' 19-game home winning streak

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:02 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Zach Edey had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 1 Purdue cruised past Maryland 67-53 to snap the Terrapins' 19-game home winning streak. The Boilermakers won their sixth straight, having little difficulty with this offensively challenged Maryland team. Purdue hadn't won at Maryland since 2017. Although the Terps hung tough defensively for a while, they couldn't overcome shooting woes that have made this season a disappointment so far. The Boilermakers took an 8-0 lead and forced Maryland to take an early timeout. The Terps managed only 19 points in the first half and trailed by 13 at the break.

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
Noah Trister

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  