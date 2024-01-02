Former Packers center Ken Bowman, who played on three straight championship teams, dies at 81

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:43 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:13 p.m.

 
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay Packers center Ken Bowman has died at the age of 81. The team announced Bowman's death on Tuesday, saying he died last Wednesday in Oro Valley, Arizona. The Packers did not disclose a cause of death but cited his wife, Roseann, saying he died of natural causes. Bowman was part of the Packers' NFL title-winning team in 1965, the year before the first Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl-winning teams of the next two seasons. He's perhaps best known for snapping the ball to Bart Starr and delivering a block on Starr's game-winning quarterback sneak in the "Ice Bowl," the Packers' 1967 NFL championship victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

