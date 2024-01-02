Chicago Bulls hopeful injured guard Zach LaVine can return to the lineup on Friday

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHILADELPHIA — Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine could return to the lineup as early as Friday's game against Charlotte if there are no setbacks in his recovery from a sore right foot. LaVine has not played since Nov. 28 and is testing out his foot this week in a rehab stint with the G League's Windy City Bulls. Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday he was encouraged by LaVine's health reports following two days of practice with the Windy City Bulls. LaVine was scheduled to practice at least one more time this week with the G League team.

