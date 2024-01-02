Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo says he's ready to be NFL coach, whenever and wherever he gets chance

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Whether Bill Belichick's future as the New England Patriots head coach will extend beyond this season remains an open question. But one of the candidates to possibly succeed the legendary coach reiterated that he believes he's ready for an opportunity to lead an NFL team. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said despite coaching during New England's worst season under Belichick, he's garnered perspective he believes will be invaluable whenever — and wherever — he gets a chance to lead a team. Mayo also says he was unbothered by a recent report that said he has rubbed some Patriots personnel the wrong way since garnering an offseason contract extension with the team.

