Red Sox pay Braves $17 million for Chris Sale this year. He costs Atlanta $500,000

ATLANTA — The Boston Red Sox will pay the Braves $17 million in equal installments of $8.5 million on April 1 and July 1 as part of last weekend's trade that sent left-hander Chris Sale to Atlanta. Sale's cost to Atlanta this year in effect will be $500,000. The 34-year-old has a $27.5 million salary, but that includes $10 million deferred until June 30, 2039. Infielder Vaughn Grissom was sent to Boston as part of the trade announced Saturday. Sale made nine trips to the disabled and injured lists with the Red Sox, mostly due to shoulder and elbow ailments.

