Jović continues scoring streak as AC Milan beats Cagliari 4-1 to reach Italian Cup quarterfinals

MILAN — Luka Jović scored two goals to help AC Milan beat Cagliari 4-1 in the Italian Cup. Jović has netted five times in his past six matches. It took the Serbia forward until December to score his first goal for Milan after joining from Fiorentina at the start of the season. Milan has won the Italian Cup five times but it last lifted the trophy in 2003 and hasn't reached the final since 2018. The Rossoneri will face either Atalanta or Sassuolo in the quarterfinals.

