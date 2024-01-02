Dalvin Cook being waived by the Jets with 1 game left in the season

The New York Jets are waiving running back Dalvin Cook before the final game of the season. NFL Network first reported Tuesday that the sides mutually agreed to part ways, citing Cook's agents LAA Sports & Entertainment. The 28-year-old Cook had a disappointing tenure with the Jets, who signed the four-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year deal worth $7 million, including $5.8 million, guaranteed during the summer. Cook has a career-low 214 yards on 67 carries and no touchdowns. He was in uniform, but didn't play at Cleveland last Thursday and had no touches on offense in the past two games.

