AP Player of the Week: Kanaan Carlyle leads Stanford to upset of then-No. 4 Arizona

Stanford freshman Kanaan Carlyle is The Associated Press national player of the week after scoring 28 points off the bench to help the Cardinal upset then-No. 4 Arizona 100-82 last week. It was the most points scored by a Stanford freshman since Chasson Randle had 30 points against Arizona State in the 2012 Pac-12 Tournament. Aboubacar Traore of Long Beach State is the runner-up after he had a career-high 23 points with 22 rebounds and six assists in a win over Cal State Fullerton.

