Police investigating weekend death of woman in Parowan

Police in southern Utah are investigating the death of a woman who was found with undisclosed injuries on Saturday in Parowan. (Matt Gush, Shutterstock)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PAROWAN — Police in Parowan are investigating the death of a woman.

Officers and medical crews were called to 488 W. Old Highway 91 just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

"At that time, an adult female was found to be unresponsive with unknown injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Since then, we are sorry to report that she has passed away," a prepared statement from Parowan police says.

Robin Whittle, 62, was pronounced dead. According to police, the investigation into "the nature of the circumstances" surrounding her death is ongoing, but "there is no reason to believe that there is a threat to the general public."

Additional details about the type of injuries Whittle sustained or the circumstances in which she was found were not released.

Police are asking for anyone with information that might assist them in their investigation to call 435-586-9445.

×

Most recent Police & Courts stories