Friends remember 'gentle' and 'loyal' Payson man killed in hatchet attack

Marcus Andrew Norman, 34, who friends remembered as kind, creative and even quirky will be laid to rest this week after being killed in an apparent random and unprovoked attack. (GoFundMe)

PAYSON — Seth Belnap remembers his longtime friend, Marcus Andrew Norman, as a very energetic, "fun loving kid."

"He was incredibly kind and weird," Belnap said affectionately.

Belnap met Norman about 24 years ago. He remembers Norman was quirky but creative. And if you became his friend, he was extremely loyal. Because for Norman, it wasn't about having a lot of friends, he wanted to have the right friends.

"He was a good example for what actually mattered and the people you're supposed to have in your life," Belnap said.

Funeral services will be held for Norman on Friday, Jan. 5, the day after what would have been his 34th birthday.

Norman was at home in Payson, 522 S. 600 East, on Dec 22 when police say he was attacked unexpectedly and without provocation by 26-year-old Jordan Thomas Poole who was wielding a hatchet. Poole was charged last week in 4th District Court with aggravated murder and attempted murder.

"Marcus had just arrived home from a night with family for the holidays and went to play videos games in his room when a man showed up and attacked him from behind with a hatchet for no reason at all," a GoFundMe* campaign states. "Anyone who knew Marcus knows that he wouldn't even hurt a fly."

Likewise, Norman's obituary calls him "gentle hearted."

"Marcus loved wholeheartedly; if he cared for you, that love endured without faltering. He was loyal to the end. He generously shared his humor and cared for working with at-risk youth," the obituary says.

Marcus Andrew Norman, 34, who friends remembered as kind, creative and even quirky will be laid to rest this week after being killed in an apparent random and unprovoked attack. (Photo: Walker Funeral Home)

When police arrived at the home, Poole was covered in blood and Norman was located in the basement. Poole's brother was also attacked and suffered multiple cuts to his shoulder and head, police said.

When questioned by police, Poole "admitted to seeing a flash of light, then voices told him he needed to take care of 'them.' Jordan stated he knew what he needed to do so he grabbed a hatchet and started swinging. Jordan stated he hit Marcus multiple times in the head with the hatchet because he kept getting up and was afraid Marcus was going to attack him," according to a police affidavit filed in court.

Belnap says Norman wanted to help people. And he gravitated toward those who might be considered loners.

"He had a good understanding and gift for finding who was important," Belnap remembers. "Marcus wanted the right people to like him."

Belnap says he got to know Norman through Boy Scouts and at church, and the two became best friends. He remembers Norman excelled in videos games and electronics and was always "tinkering" and fixing or creating new items. He was artistic, a lover of music and photography and would customize his gaming systems with his own designs, Belnap says.

Even his obituary notes that "he loved to tinker with things, taking them apart to rebuild. Marcus had a passion for Legos, games, and computers; these interests continued throughout his adult life."

Norman was also a lover of the outdoors.

"He had a passion for the quiet moments you can experience with nature and with trusted friends and family. He was adventurous and creative. He wanted to give back to next generation and show that life is much more than the pain he experienced in it," Belnap said.

Belnap says Norman suffered from depression for many years, in part because of the great losses he had suffered during his life. He was preceded in death by his mother, a grandmother, an uncle and an aunt. Belnap says Norman never knew his father. He is survived by his sister, whom he constantly looked after.

Police tape is seen in front of a house at 522 S. 600 East in Payson on Dec. 23. A Payson man who friends remembered as kind, creative and even quirky will be laid to rest this week after being killed in an apparent random and unprovoked attack. (Photo: Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

Belnap was living in Texas at the time of his friend's death. He says he doesn't know the relationship Norman had with the people he was living with at the time of his death or whether he had any prior acquaintance with Poole. Belnap found out about his friend's death on Christmas Eve through a common acquaintance of his and Norman's.

"It was a really hard experience," he conceded.

Belnap says he intends to return to Utah for Friday's memorial service to honor his friend's memory and "the good person that he was."

