Republican Erin Rider joins race for Salt Lake County mayor

Salt Lake attorney Erin Rider is challenging Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson for her seat in 2024. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — Erin Rider, an attorney and former Republican congressional candidate, announced a campaign for mayor of Salt Lake County on Monday.

In an announcement video shared online, Rider said the county "stands at a crossroads" and needs "a leader who understands how to find practical solutions to complicated issues and can navigate the challenges we face with integrity and vision."

"As a seasoned lawyer working with businesses across multiple industries, I've helped companies grow while keeping true to their values," Rider said. "Now, I want to bring that expertise to this diverse and growing county."

I'm thrilled to announce my candidacy for Salt Lake County Mayor! It's time to guide our county towards a brighter, more prosperous future. Join me in this journey to make a real difference in our community. #ErinRiderForMayor#NewBeginnings#SaltLakeCountypic.twitter.com/uomxg1lola — Erin Rider (@ErinRiderUtah) January 2, 2024

A corporate lawyer from Salt Lake City, Rider made an initial foray into politics in 2022 when she challenged then-Rep. Chris Stewart in a Republican primary. She also served as a law clerk for late Sen. Orrin Hatch when he served on the Senate Finance Committee.

Rider said current county leadership has "fallen short" when it comes to addressing crime, homelessness and the lack of affordable housing. She promised to "restore transparency, support and train our law enforcement and first responders, and find sustainable solutions to address issues like homelessness and long-term growth."

"Together, we can make Salt Lake County a place where everyone thrives," she said.

Incumbent Mayor Jenny Wilson, a Democrat who was first elected in 2020, announced she would seek reelection last month. Wilson focused her efforts on combatting homelessness while promoting county initiatives to expand parks and trails, and improve air quality.

