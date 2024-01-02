Pat and the Hat. Cantlay uses hat to bring attention to partnership with first responders

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Patrick Cantlay is back to competition for the first time since the Ryder Cup and the attention again is on his hat. Yes, he's wearing one at Kapalua. Cantlay has a logo for First Responders Children's Foundation. That's his new partnership. It's aimed at raising funds for the foundation. At the heart of the campaign is providing four-year scholarships for first responder children interested in business. The deal doesn't pay him any money. The PGA Tour is providing plenty of that this year. The purse is over $400 million for the season. That doesn't include the majors.

