Helper man accused of shooting, killing woman in bedroom

A Helper man was arrested Monday for investigation of murder and accused of shooting and killing a woman who was found in a bedroom.

HELPER — A Helper man has been arrested and accused of killing a 64-year-old woman.

Matthew Frank Juliano, 39, was booked into the Carbon County Jail on Monday for investigation of murder, shooting at another person and drug possession.

The investigation began when Juliano called police saying he needed an officer and then hung up. He then called and hung up two more times, saying during the third call that "an accident had happened," according to a police booking affidavit.

When officers arrived at the Helper home, Juliano "was behaving erratically and would not answer direct questions," police noted.

"Matthew instructed me to go into the back room and pointed me to a bedroom that was not lit," the affidavit states. "I asked Matthew if someone was hurt and he stated someone was. I asked Matthew who was hurt, and he eventually told me it was (the victim). I asked Matthew if he had hurt (the victim) and he nodded in the affirmative."

A woman was found deceased on a bed inside the room with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. The woman's name has not yet been released.

Juliano refused to answer additional questions and was arrested. While being booked into jail, he was found to be in possession of fentanyl pills, according to police.

