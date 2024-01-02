A new year brings the largest field ever to Kapalua for PGA Tour start

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:16 a.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The PGA Tour has started the new year at Kapalua since 1999 and this year is no exception. But it's not quite the same tournament. The new name is The Sentry because it no longer is for winners only. The 59-man field includes all PGA Tour winners from 2023 along with anyone who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup. It's the first of eight signature events with a $20 million purse. The defending champion is Jon Rahm. He won't be at Kapalua because the PGA Tour suspended him when he joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League.

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
The Associated Press

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  