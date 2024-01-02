Wayne Rooney fired as manager after 15 games at second-tier Birmingham

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BIRMINGHAM, England — England great Wayne Rooney has been fired as the manager of second-tier club Birmingham after 15 games. Rooney earned only two wins since his controversial appointment in October. Birmingham was sixth in the English Championship when he started and has fallen to 20th. The club was taken over last summer by a company owned by American businessman Tom Wagner and it got rid of popular coach John Eustace to hire Rooney, the former Manchester United and England striker.

