In an era when home court means less and less, the Boston Celtics are 16-0 at TD Garden

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:59 a.m.

 
The Boston Celtics are 16-0 at TD Garden. With its corporate name and modern feel, that arena doesn't have the mystique of the old Boston Garden. But it does house a fine basketball team that is trying to leave its own mark on Celtics history. In 1985-86, the Celtics set a record by going 40-1 at home. Then they went 10-0 at home in the playoffs en route to the championship. Nowadays, nobody feels that unbeatable at home. So a run like Boston's is noteworthy but not something the team can take for granted.

Noah Trister

