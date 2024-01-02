In an era when home court means less and less, the Boston Celtics are 16-0 at TD Garden

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The Boston Celtics are 16-0 at TD Garden. With its corporate name and modern feel, that arena doesn't have the mystique of the old Boston Garden. But it does house a fine basketball team that is trying to leave its own mark on Celtics history. In 1985-86, the Celtics set a record by going 40-1 at home. Then they went 10-0 at home in the playoffs en route to the championship. Nowadays, nobody feels that unbeatable at home. So a run like Boston's is noteworthy but not something the team can take for granted.

×

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics NBA National Sports