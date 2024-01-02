No. 1 Purdue faces big tests in Big Ten with Maryland, No. 9 Illinois coming up

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Top-ranked Purdue should be tested in Big Ten play this week when the Boilermakers face a tough trip to Maryland before a high-profile showdown with ninth-ranked Illinois on Friday night. The Fighting Illini also have a tough game against Northwestern before the matchup, and they should learn quickly whether they have enough to keep challenging for the conference title without suspended star Terrence Shannon Jr. No. 16 Clemson has a chance to prove its gaudy record against a relatively weak out-of-conference slate is legit when it visits Miami on Wednesday before taking on eight-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.

