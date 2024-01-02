Syracuse enters Top 25 for first time since 2021; has big week ahead

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Syracuse coach Felisha Legette-Jack is happy her team is being recognized nationally with the Orange's first ranking in three years, but is focused on bigger things. The Orange (11-1) are off to their best start since 2018 and entered The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday for the first time since 2021 coming in at No. 25. With conference play heating up this week, there are a bunch of matchups between ranked opponents. No. 3 North Carolina State hosts No. 22 Florida State on Thursday before traveling to face No. 13 Virginia Tech on Sunday. Sixth-ranked Baylor visits No. 23 TCU on Wednesday in a matchup of undefeated teams.

