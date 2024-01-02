Ben Nadolski inaugurated as Ogden's new mayor; transparency and trust will be key focuses

New Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski addresses the City Council and members of the community after taking his oath of office along with new City Council members at a ceremony in Ogden on Tuesday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

OGDEN — Ogden has a new mayor for the first time since 2012.

Ben Nadolski, who had been serving on the Ogden City Council, was sworn in Tuesday to the leadership post at a packed ceremony at the Ogden Municipal Building, saying earning the trust of the public and transparency would be key focuses. He replaces Mike Caldwell, who served for three terms but didn't seek reelection in last year's elections.

"We have work to do to make sure we earn the trust of one another and we earn the trust of the people we represent and serve," he said in his initial remarks after being sworn in. "Transparency is how we will gain and earn that trust. We will be transparent with one another and we will be transparent to our city and our community."

He didn't offer many specifics about his plans at this early stage, focusing more on his planned style of leadership. But he has prepared a guiding document for his first 100 days in office, "Blueprint for a Stronger Ogden." More specific goals will emerge in his 2024-2025 budget proposal when unveiled later this spring, he said, after he consults with city staffers, area leaders and others.

Nadolski defeated Taylor Knuth last November in the mayoral contest and becomes the first new mayor in Ogden since Caldwell first assumed office in 2012. While campaigning, Nadolski put a big focus on the mistrust he sensed from the public toward the Caldwell administration, saying countering that would be one of his aims. Plans to upgrade Union Station and the operation of Ogden-Hinckley Airport have been particular points of controversy in Ogden.

New Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski greets friends and supporters prior to taking his oath of office along with new city council members at a ceremony in Ogden on Tuesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

In that vein, the new mayor said after Tuesday's ceremonies that he would prioritize getting public and stakeholder feedback on issues up for discussion before formally debating them at City Hall.

"I think that's really important to have early input, early buy-in, as we get to the formal steps of the process," said Nadolski, who was at the end of his second term on the Ogden City Council.

Though many specifics have yet to be determined, Nadolski cited two priority issues for Ogden in the upcoming Utah legislative session. One will be seeking state funds to help replace a 36-inch waterline that connects Ogden to Pineview Reservoir, the city's water source. The project has an estimated $80 million to $100 million price tag.

The other would be making sure the city's voice is heard as state lawmakers debate policy to spur housing development, encouraging the Legislature to provide incentives to municipalities and not take a punitive approach to prod action.

More generally, Nadolski also said encouraging Ogden's youth would be a priority, perhaps through mentorship programs. "Do not forget their faces. They matter. They are us. They are our future," he said.

Prior to assuming the mayor's post, a full-time spot, Nadolski worked for 21 years with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, most recently as regional supervisor for northern Utah. He is originally from Arizona, came to Ogden to play football at Weber State University and stayed after graduating.

New Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski addresses the city council and members of the community after taking his oath of office along with new city council members at a ceremony in Ogden on Tuesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Also inaugurated at Tuesday's crowded ceremony were two new Ogden City Council members.

Shaun Myers replaces Luis Lopez, who didn't seek reelection this cycle to the at-large Seat C post, and David Graf takes over the District 4 seat, which Nadolski had held. Richard Hyer won election to a fourth term on the City Council and was also sworn back in during Tuesday's action to the District 2 post.

Lopez was the only Latino member on the City Council and in departing remarks to the Latino community, delivered in Spanish, he said he "will keep fighting for you." He said he'd work to support Latino culture and to aid immigrants, dreamers and youth. Latinos account for around 30% of Ogden's population.

Myers, also speaking in Spanish, said he would carry on Lopez's focus on giving voice to the Latino community.

The Caldwell administration put a focus on redeveloping much of the downtown area, and those initiatives move forward. Under Caldwell, city officials approved the Make Ogden plan, which calls for a major upgrade of Union Station and development of the land around it in conjunction with the Utah Transit Authority. The FrontRunner station sits just north of Union Station, located near Ogden's core commercial and dining area, Historic 25th Street.

The WonderBlock redevelopment proposal, which calls for redevelopment of a broad swath south of Historic 25th Street, also moved forward under Caldwell.

Caldwell did not attend Tuesday's ceremony. Mike McBride, the administration spokesperson, said Caldwell is currently traveling in Argentina.

