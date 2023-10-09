NHL teams on the rise after missing playoffs: Penguins, Predators, Senators, Sabres and Red Wings

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Detroit desperately hopes to snap its seven-year playoff drought and becomes part of an NHL trend. The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are, too. At least five teams have been in the playoffs after missing out the previous year since the league's current playoff format started a decade ago. The Vegas Golden Knights were one of those teams last and they won the Stanley Cup in their sixth season, a year after not making it to the postseason for the first time. Detroit doesn't suddenly seem like a title contender, but it should be able to compete after making moves.

