Charlotte and Utah meet in cross-conference contest

Utah Jazz (32-35, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (22-46, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Utah play in non-conference action.

The Hornets have gone 11-20 in home games. Charlotte averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 11-24 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jazz have gone 12-22 away from home. Utah is 18-22 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 120-102 on Jan. 24, with Lauri Markkanen scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is scoring 21.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Hornets. Gordon Hayward is averaging 17.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Markkanen is averaging 25.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 111.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 48.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Cody Martin: out (knee).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

