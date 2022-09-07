FIFA promises free concerts for fans at World Cup in Qatar

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 7, 2022 at 9:09 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DOHA, Qatar — FIFA has promised to stage free concerts with international stars for visitors to the official Fan Festival in Qatar during the World Cup. FIFA says the Al Bidda Park in central Doha will host "concerts starring top global and local music acts and live works by internationally acclaimed performance artists." The festival will run for the 29 days of World Cup games. The tournament starts on Nov. 20. The site next to the Corniche waterfront and close to the West Bay neighborhood is the official viewing area for fans to watch the 64 games on giant screens.

