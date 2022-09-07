Luka goes wild, scores 47 to lead Slovenia past France

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLOGNE, Germany — Luka Doncic was asked Tuesday about whether he or Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo had the better chance of setting a EuroBasket scoring record. Doncic quickly picked Antetokounmpo. A day later, he might have proved himself wrong. Doncic scored 47 points — the second-most by anyone in the history of the European championships — and led Slovenia past France 88-82 for the top seed out of Group B going into this weekend's start of the knockout round. Also, Lithuania is going to the knockout stage of EuroBasket after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina.

×

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics National Sports