Luka goes wild, scores 47 to lead Slovenia past France

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 7, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 7, 2022 at 8:34 a.m.

 

COLOGNE, Germany — Luka Doncic was asked Tuesday about whether he or Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo had the better chance of setting a EuroBasket scoring record. Doncic quickly picked Antetokounmpo. A day later, he might have proved himself wrong. Doncic scored 47 points — the second-most by anyone in the history of the European championships — and led Slovenia past France 88-82 for the top seed out of Group B going into this weekend's start of the knockout round. Also, Lithuania is going to the knockout stage of EuroBasket after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Associated Press

