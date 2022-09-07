Defending Vuelta champion Roglic withdraws after crash

By Tales Azzoni, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 7, 2022 at 10:39 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 7, 2022 at 3:34 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MADRID — Primoz Roglic's quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title ended when he withdrew from the race because of a crash the day before. The Slovenian cyclist did not start Wednesday's 17th stage, won by Rigoberto Urán of Colombia. Roglic went down hard 75 meters from the finish while going for the victory in Tuesday's 16th stage. He crossed the line with bruises and bleeding from his right shoulder, arm and leg. The injuries did not appear serious but the team and the rider decided it was better not to continue as the race entered the tough final stages.

