Leipzig fires coach Tedesco after Champions League loss

By The Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 7, 2022 at 2:55 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 7, 2022 at 2:34 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LEIPZIG, Germany — Leipzig has fired coach Domenico Tedesco hours after a 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Tedesco led Leipzig to a first major title in its 13-year history last season by winning the German Cup. But a poor start to the Bundesliga season included a 4-0 loss Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff says the club lacked belief that Tedesco and his coaching staff could quickly turn things around. Leipzig next plays at defending champion Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  