Gilbert ties high with 9 strikeouts, M's beat White Sox 3-0

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEATTLE — Logan Gilbert tied his career high with nine strikeouts, Cal Raleigh homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 to keep the AL wild-card race tight. Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Mariners won for the eighth time in nine games. Seattle and Tampa Bay are 1 1/2 games ahead of Toronto, which is 3 1/2 games in front of Baltimore for the final AL wild card. Raleigh has 23 homers, tops among catchers. Chicago has lost two of three and dropped three games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

×

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics MLB National Sports