1 killed, 5 injured in crash on I-15 in Tremonton

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper searches for information on his computer on Interstate 15 on Oct. 29, 2020. One person is dead and five were injured as a result of a crash on Interstate 15 in Tremonton on Tuesday, the Utah Highway Patrol said. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TREMONTON — One person is dead and five were injured as a result of a crash on Interstate 15 just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Police received reports of a car moving very slowly on northbound Interstate 15. The Utah Highway Patrol made contact with the car off of the highway, Sgt. Cam Roden said.

The driver then got back onto Interstate 15 and started driving recklessly again, Roden said. After the car reentered the highway, the car was hit from behind by a semitruck, troopers said.

After the collision, the car then rolled off the highway to the right, troopers said.

A passenger identified as a woman in her 20s was ejected from the car and suffered serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she later died, Roden said.

There was a total of four children in the car, three of whom were injured. A 3-year-old was ejected from the car and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the car, an adult male, suffered minor injuries, Roden said. The driver of the semitruck also suffered some minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Tremonton have since been cleared.

×

Most recent Police & Courts stories