Seager scores go-ahead run as Rangers edge Valdez, Astros

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 9:53 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HOUSTON — Framber Valdez threw his 23rd straight quality start but Corey Seager scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch and the Texas Rangers snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Valdez saw his six-game winning streak end. The left-hander surrendered four runs, two earned, on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Valdez struck out 11 and walked four. It was the most runs Valdez had allowed since giving up four on June 11 against the Marlins. He also gave up only two earned run in that start.

The Associated Press

