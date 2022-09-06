Scolari guides Brazil's Athletico to Copa Libertadores final

By Mauricio Savarese, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 6, 2022 at 9:32 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAO PAULO — Athetico will play the Copa Libertadores final in what could be the last decider in the career of Brazil's 73-year-old World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. The team from southern Brazil city of Curitiba knocked out defending champion Palmeiras on Tuesday after a 2-2 draw in Sao Paulo. Athletico won the first leg last week 1-0. It's likely to be the third consecutive all-Brazil final in the elite South American club competition. Flamengo takes a 4-0 lead into Wednesday's home match against Argentina's Velez Sarsfield in Rio de Janeiro.

